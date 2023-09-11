WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

A benefit for Jazz in the Classroom

October 7, 7:00pm

Tickets are $30/$20

(Center/Side)

Students 18 and under are free!

The Brighton Beat is a unique and engaging spectacle, whose influences range from Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti, to modern cutting-edge NYC Jazz with a heavy helping of classic New Orleans brass band Funk. Performing up and down the East coast since 2010, the band has developed a style of performance that is incredibly uplifting and infectiously danceable - a trademark of The Brighton Beat sound.

Faculty of Berklee, New England Conservatory, NYU, Broadway pit musicians, top call session players, and world touring musicians, call The Brighton Beat their own, and their home. Their shows often include guest vocalists, audience participation, group sing-a-longs and even the occasional circus act! The band’s passion for music and family-friendly entertainment is paramount, with each performance being a unique, shared experience that showcases the pure unbridled joy the band has playing together, and invites new listeners to join this heartwarming family.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.