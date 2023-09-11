Clarkson University marks 9/11 anniversary with memorial run

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A number of ceremonies were held Monday across the north country in remembrance of those who were killed in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Four Clarkson University alumni died that day in the attacks at the World Trade Center towers.

Before dawn on Monday, the university and members of its Army and Air Force ROTC gathered in front of Cheel Arena with student-athletes for a memorial run.

“Most of our cadets were born after 9/11 happened. This is just an opportunity to remember the sacrifice and the heritage of service that the military has and it’s just another opportunity for them to remember the history and to memorialize those who have sacrificed and come before them,” said Lt. Col. Andy Washburn, Clarkson University Air Force ROTC.

A memorial run took cadets and students across Clarkson’s campus and through Potsdam on a 2.6-mile journey.

Clarkson softball player Molly Pezzano says the run is not only to memorialize the day but to give support to the community.

“It’s very important to us. I think it’s a really good way to show our support and give our community support as well and it’s for a greater cause. So we make sure that we are able to do it every year,” she said.

After the run, cadets changed gear and met in front of the university’s 9/11 Memorial. It’s made of steel from the 55th floor of the World Trade Center’s south tower.

“9/11 to me is personally, is a reminder to be thankful and to live in the present moment because you never know the unexpected, where it’s good or bad, but that is to be thankful,” said Army ROTC Cadet Dominic Noble.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.