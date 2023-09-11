Fire sends elderly man to hospital

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORLEY, New York (WWNY) - An elderly man was rushed to Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a fire broke out at a home in the St. Lawrence County hamlet of Morley.

Volunteers from several departments were called to the home at 108 Church Street late Monday morning.

According to our reporter on the scene, a neighbor said he saw smoke coming from the home, heard screams, and called 911.

Officials said an elderly man identified as John White and another person were in the home when the blaze broke out.

White was taken to the hospital. Officials declined to comment on his condition.

However, a neighbor said White was on oxygen and was having difficulty breathing. Firefighters removed nine oxygen cylinders from the home while battling the flames.

The other person inside the home was unhurt.

A dog died in the blaze.

Officials said it appears the fire started near the bedroom, but the cause is under investigation.

7 News will update this story when more information is available.

