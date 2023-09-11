Fort Drum, JCC observe anniversary of 9/11

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - As people pause to remember 9/11, Fort Drum says never forget.

The Army post held a ceremony Monday in front of the headquarters for the 10th Mountain Division.

It included installation fire and police personnel.

Garrison Commander Colonel Matthew Myer told the group the words “never forget” echo through the 10th Mountain Division’s units, community and our entire nation on a day that brings images, sounds, and stories to the forefront of our minds.

Meanwhile, the Public Safety Department at Jefferson Community College held a 9/11 commemorative ceremony on Monday.

Students, staff, and members of the community were on hand as flags were lowered to half-staff, Taps was played, and a wreath was presented in honor of those who lost their lives in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.