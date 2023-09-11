Franklin “Don” Beaulieu, 92, of Star Lake

Franklin “Don” Beaulieu, age 92, of Star Lake, NY passed away quietly in his sleep on Friday, September 8, 2023 at Legacy K Adult Home in Hermon, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

There will be calling hours for Donald on Thursday, September 14, 2023 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. A funeral Mass will follow on Friday, September 15th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Hubert’s Church in Star Lake with Father Jay Seymour officiating. Burial will follow at St. Hubert’s Cemetery. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Donald was born on May 20, 1931 in Ogdensburg, NY to the late Lawrence and Evelyn (Hart) Beaulieu. He attended Heuvelton Central School and then left to help on the family farm, getting his GED in the Airforce. Don married Dolores Woods on June 10, 1954. In 1954 he entered into the United States Airforce and served for twenty years until his retirement in 1974. He was proud to serve his country in Vietnam in 1971-1972. After his retirement, he and Dolores moved permanently to Star Lake and he worked as a clerk at Little River Sales Hardware Store for many years.

Donald was a member of the Knights of Columbus and St. Hubert’s Catholic Church. He loved playing poker and other card games with his family and friends. Don was also an avid stamp and coin collector.

Surviving is his wife, Dolores and their seven children, Nadeen (Joe) Chmill, Gregory (Shelley), Mitchell (Wendy), David (Karen), Joseph (Gretchen), James (Kristen) and Daniel Beaulieu; 16 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Donald is predeceased by his three brothers and a sister, Huey, George, Roger and Shirley Beaulieu and his step mother, Gladys Beaulieu.

Donations may be made in Donald’s memory to the Star Lake Volunteer Rescue Squad

