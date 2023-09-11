Gene David Rivers Jr., 62, of Watertown

Gene David Rivers Jr., 62, of Huntington Street, passed away on September 5, 2023 at home. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gene David Rivers Jr., 62, of Huntington Street, passed away on September 5, 2023 at home.

Services will be held privately by the family.

Born in Lowville on November 17, 1960, Gene was the son of Gene D. Rivers Sr. and Jean Premo. He attended school in the north country and went on to work as a mechanic for Dorrigo’s Service Center.

Gene loved NASCAR and was a music connoisseur. His family, especially his grandchildren, and friends were everything to him. He will be deeply missed.

Survivors include his four children, Gene David Rivers III, Tiffany Danielle Rivers, Daniel Lee Rivers, and Jake LaJoie; three siblings, Deborah, Linda, and Melvin; his eldest grandchild, Kali Brown as well as nine additional grandchildren. Gene’s family would like to extend a special thanks to Joshua Carlisle and his fiancé Krystal Dalling as well as Joshua’s children, Joshua Jr., Jocelyn, Destiny, and Evie for the loving care they provided Gene. He adored them and considered them his family.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.