Investigate TV+ debuts along with new TV lineup

Investigate TV+
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You may have seen the promotional ads running on WWNY talking about a new daily TV news magazine that will be joining the 7 News lineup.

The show focuses on real problems families face and ones to watch out for.

Investigate TV+ airs on 7 News at 5:30 p.m. each weekday starting today (Monday). It’s sandwiched between First @ 5 and 7 News This Evening.

That means we’ve had to change our broadcast lineup for fall:

- 25 Words or Less now airs at 10 a.m. with a different episode at 4:30 p.m.

- Pictionary airs at 10:30 a.m.

- Jeopardy airs at 4 p.m., which is a different episode than what’s on at 7 p.m.

- Rachel Ray is no longer being produced, so it will no longer air at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two females were taken to the hospital Saturday night after their vehicle crashed on State...
2 sent to hospital in Town of LeRay crash
Arsenal Street, Watertown, NY
Lane closure begins Monday on Watertown’s Arsenal Street
Five thousand rubber ducks made the plunge down the slope at Dry Hill Ski Area Saturday.
Thousands of ducks dive down Dry Hill
A detail of a the 50-yard line marker prior to the 108th Rose Bowl NCAA college football game...
How to Watch the Albany (NY) vs. Hawaii Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 10
Olivia Gorman is a young girl with a serious condition.
North Country Inspiration: Illness can’t dampen little girl’s spirit

Latest News

Monday Through Friday at 5:30 pm
Investigate TV+ Premiere
Investigate TV + Now on WWNY
Walk to End Alzheimer's
Walk to End Alzheimer’s is coming soon
Wake Up Weather
Morning clouds, afternoon sun