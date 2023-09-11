Investigate TV+ debuts along with new TV lineup

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You may have seen the promotional ads running on WWNY talking about a new daily TV news magazine that will be joining the 7 News lineup.

The show focuses on real problems families face and ones to watch out for.

Investigate TV+ airs on 7 News at 5:30 p.m. each weekday starting today (Monday). It’s sandwiched between First @ 5 and 7 News This Evening.

That means we’ve had to change our broadcast lineup for fall:

- 25 Words or Less now airs at 10 a.m. with a different episode at 4:30 p.m.

- Pictionary airs at 10:30 a.m.

- Jeopardy airs at 4 p.m., which is a different episode than what’s on at 7 p.m.

- Rachel Ray is no longer being produced, so it will no longer air at 10 a.m.

