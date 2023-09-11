Investigate TV+ Premiere

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Hi we are proud to announce the launch of Gray Television’s original news program Investigate TV+ Below is a listing

Monday, September 11, 2023

Episode #1001

Investigate TV+ examines a federal law that forces Gold Star families, trying to rebuild their lives, to make a difficult choice. Then, an in-depth look at proposed legislation that could give surviving military spouses a second chance at love. A wounded warrior finds inspiration from his family and country.

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Episode #1002

Trains stopping on tracks and blocking roads – sometimes for hours. In some cases, our cameras caught children dangerously crossing stopped trains. We speak to lawmakers and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, pushing for action. Next, “sextortion,” a form of sexual assault, is on the rise and impacting youth across the nation. Plus, an organization empowers artists with disabilities to make and sell their artwork.

Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Episode #1003

Dozens of children are killed in hot cars every year in the U.S. We reveal the new technology that’s rolling out in hopes of preventing more deaths – and why advocates say it doesn’t go far enough. Plus, if you toss and turn in your sleep, it could be a sign of a more serious issue, according to doctors, and we show you how a beekeeper is raising the next generation of enthusiasts.

Thursday, September 14, 2023

Episode #1004

A father shares the pain of losing a son to a fentanyl overdose, while addiction experts explain new developments in treatment. Plus, a family wants answers after a mother dies in a jail cell. Then, how to spot if a picture posted online is real or fake, and a young student is inspired to overcome a diagnosis thanks to a coach.

Friday, September 15, 2023

Episode #1005

Teens across the country are facing a mental health crisis. Experts tell us why teen girls are particularly vulnerable and – ready to talk about mental health but your child isn’t? We share advice from psychologists on how to tackle that tough conversation. Plus, products under recall remain in homes across the country. We reveal the secretive process that keeps dangerous, defective items on store shelves.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.