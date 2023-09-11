Lane closures delay Arsenal Street traffic

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you plan to drive on Watertown’s Arsenal Street, be sure to give yourself extra time.

State crews began work on Monday leading to lane closures between Commerce Park Drive and Massey Street in the city.

They’re doing milling and then paving work.

The milling is happening this week between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Next week, the paving will happen from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

State crews advise drivers to be cautious in work zones.

