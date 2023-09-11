Lillian M. VanCour, 84, of Alexandria Bay

Lillian M. VanCour, 84, passed away early Friday morning at her home. (Source: Funeral Home)

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Lillian M. VanCour, 84, passed away early Friday morning at her home.

Born on June 21, 1939 in Watertown, NY she was the daughter of John Angel and Bertha Andress Angel. She grew up on T.I. Park and attended school at LaFargeville Central School.

She married James VanCour on February 15, 1963, at the Alexandria Bay United Methodist Church. Mr. VanCour passed away on June 12, 2003.

Lillian was employed by the TI Bridge Authority, working at Boldt Castle for over 15 years. She often referred to Boldt Castle as her home away from home, and her colleagues as her family.

She was an avid supporter of Alexandria Bay Minor Hockey, and beloved member of the Alexandria Bay community.

She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law James E. and Dawn Murdie VanCour, Redwood, NY and two granddaughters, Ciara VanCour (married to Cesar Colom Mas) Watertown, NY and Lauren (married to Devin Simons), Redwood, NY. Besides her husband, Jim, she was predeceased by two brothers, Willis “Fred” Angel, and Irving Angel and a sister, Wilmet “Tilly” Patterson.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 15th at 3pm, at the Costello Funeral Home with a celebration of life to immediately follow at the Alexandria Bay Fire Hall. Burial will be at a later date, in Highland Park Cemetery, Alexandria Bay.

Memorial donations may be made in Lillian’s name to the Alexandria Bay Fire Department, 110 Walton Street, Alexandria Bay, NY 13607.

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.