Morning clouds, afternoon sun

Monday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s some isolated fog around the area, so be careful if you’re heading out early.

It will be mainly dry today, but there’s a 30% chance of a stray shower or two in Lewis County.

We’ll have clouds in the morning, and it will become partly sunny for the afternoon.

Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

There’s a 70% chance of showers on Wednesday. It will be cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

There’s a 50% chance of rain on Thursday. It stays cool with highs in the mid-60s.

Friday will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

It will be mostly sunny on Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be around 70 both days.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two females were taken to the hospital Saturday night after their vehicle crashed on State...
2 sent to hospital in Town of LeRay crash
Five thousand rubber ducks made the plunge down the slope at Dry Hill Ski Area Saturday.
Thousands of ducks dive down Dry Hill
A detail of a the 50-yard line marker prior to the 108th Rose Bowl NCAA college football game...
How to Watch the Albany (NY) vs. Hawaii Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 10
Arsenal Street, Watertown, NY
Lane closure begins Monday on Watertown’s Arsenal Street
There’s plenty of high school football to talk about this Saturday with six area teams in action.
Saturday Sports: 6 area teams take to the gridiron for weekend action

Latest News

Monday AM weather
Monday AM weather
Wake Up Weather
Becoming less humid for the weekend
Friday AM weather
Friday AM weather
7 day
Cooler weather on the way