Morning clouds, afternoon sun

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s some isolated fog around the area, so be careful if you’re heading out early.

It will be mainly dry today, but there’s a 30% chance of a stray shower or two in Lewis County.

We’ll have clouds in the morning, and it will become partly sunny for the afternoon.

Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

There’s a 70% chance of showers on Wednesday. It will be cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

There’s a 50% chance of rain on Thursday. It stays cool with highs in the mid-60s.

Friday will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

It will be mostly sunny on Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be around 70 both days.

