Patricia Ann Jones (Brown), 76, of Clayton, formerly of Endicott, NY and Pine Mill, PA, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, Sept. 5th, 2023. (Source: Funeral Home)

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Patricia Ann Jones (Brown), 76, of Clayton, formerly of Endicott, NY and Pine Mill, PA, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, Sept. 5th, 2023.

A calling hour will be held at the Clayton United Methodist Church on Saturday, September 16th, from 3 – 4 PM followed by the funeral service at 4 PM with Rev. Earl LaLone, Pastor, presiding, where Pat had been a long-standing parishioner, member, and Chairperson of PPRC. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton.

Pat was born September 28th, 1946, in Callicoon, New York. She attended school through early childhood briefly in various places such as Westwood Elementary in Palestine, Texas, and a one-room schoolhouse in Brayman, Pennsylvania, before the Brown family ultimately set down roots in Pine Mill, Pennsylvania. She graduated High School as part of the Class of ‘64 from Hancock Central in Hancock, NY. Pat enjoyed the farm-life growing up, but later freely proclaimed being less than fond of anything maple as the tree sap was used to flavor nearly everything back then. In her youth, she belonged to the Honesdale, PA chapter of Future Farmers of America and once held the honorable title of “Dairy Princess”. In her 30′s, Pat enjoyed bowling in a women’s league as part of the New York State Women’s Bowling Association, and even competed in their 45th annual tournament in 1979.

Patricia graduated from Broome Community College in Binghamton, New York, class of 1975, with an Associate Degree in Medical Record Technology. While attending BCC, Pat met her life-long friend Mary Gibbons, who later married Bob Wilkins. Bob and Mary became staples in the Jones’ home in Endicott; attending family functions and company parties, where Bob’s humor made him the life of the party. Pat waitressed at Tony’s Texas Hots and worked reception at Ideal Hospital, both in Endicott prior to graduating college. Pat and Mary worked together in the Medical Transcription field for many years including Pat’s own business, Medical Typing Service, which started as home-based and later moved to an office on Madison Avenue in Endicott. Patricia put her degree to use working in the Medical Transcription field, for various doctors and hospitals most of her life and using the skills attained there to apply in other positions briefly held such as Legal Secretary for Carter, Ramseier, and Holcombe in Clayton, NY. During much of her tenure in the medical field, Pat also prided herself on being a beauty consultant. She became intimately known as your local “Mary Kay Lady” starting in Endicott and continuing for some time in Clayton.

Pat met her husband Ernie in 1975 at a barbeque amongst mutual acquaintances in Union Center, NY. They would later marry on April 23rd of 1982. Pat and Ernie lived in Endicott from their wedding day until 1993, when they moved with Ernie’s Mother Frances, along with their children Joshua and Jolene, to Clayton, New York. Prior to the move, the Jones family vacationed in the 1000 Islands annually, eventually purchasing a pontoon boat for which they commissioned a custom camping enclosure where they spent their weekends in French Creek Marina, camping, fishing, visiting beaches and parks. Pat and Ernie took their children on several monumental road trips including the motorhome excursion to Disney World in 1985. The family also visited Pat’s children in Maryland and Virginia over the years, spent many Thanksgivings with her Aunt Lucy Olver in the Waymart and Lake Ariel, PA areas and attended Keesler Family reunions in Pine Mill, Pennsylvania annually. During the many family reunions, Pat spent time tirelessly combing over the family tree with her cousin Ray Olver’s wife Anne, who shares a passion for genealogy. On the family’s many road trips, “Patter” would get the kids all fired up by singing along to upbeat music by artists she loved such as Neil Diamond, Bob Segar, and The Statler Brothers. Pat insisted the children not only partake in the sing-along but do so with just as much enthusiasm as she had, especially with Neil Diamond songs such as “Coming to America” and “Brother Love’s Traveling Salvation Show”. Pat was not partial to sports but could often be seen in the stands at nearly every sporting event involving a child, grand or great grandchild. She once even rooted for a Maine-Endwell Spartan as he ran the football to the opposing team’s goal post at her son Duane’s high school game. Pat could be heard yelling “go bills” on occasion. She knew how to bait a hook and continuously expressed her love for 1000 Islands Region, enjoying fishing, boating and taking in the views. She was fond of shellfish, enjoying the occasional lobster tail, and could eat as many steamers as any buffet would let her. Much like anyone else who has ever tasted the native cuisine, “spiedies”, from the triple cities area of Broome County, New York, she loved them. Pat prided herself on her preparation of “spiedies” including the length of time she marinated them before turning them over to husband Ernie for grilling. Pat’s idea of relaxing was reading while waiting for the oven timer to go off. She loved to read Danielle Steel, James Patterson and would use any excuse to make baked goods. In later years, she regularly expressed fondness of the ability to look out the kitchen window from the sink area and watch ships go by in the St. Lawrence Seaway.

The family tree is extensive as Pat and Ernie have always treated children in their lives as their own. Pat was fond of the phrase, “it takes a village to raise a child” and believed that to prove itself tenfold since moving to The Village of Clayton. Patricia is survived by her husband, Ernest L. “Ernie”, Clayton; son Duane Rood and wife Robin, Syracuse; daughter Cherie Fetterman and husband Bob, Cazenovia; daughter Julie Engle and husband Mark, LaFargeville; daughter Serena Williams and husband Jimmy, Endicott; son Joshua Jones, Albany; son Colton Jones, Clayton; daughter Zoe Jones, Clayton. Pat and Ernie shared a total of 17 grand and 11 great grandchildren. Pat is also survived by her sister Nancy “Duddy” Lampo, Palestine, Texas; sister Joyce (“George”) Brown, Syracuse; brother William (“Bubba/Bill”) Brown, Palestine, Texas; and sister Janet (“Sis”) McCreary, Montalba, Texas, aunts, uncles and cousins centered around the Honesdale, PA area.

Patricia is predeceased by her Father Floyd Brown (1983), Palestine TX; Mother Vera [Keesler] Davis (2006), Honesdale, PA; son Ernie Jones, Jr. (2014), Apalachin, NY; and daughter Jolene Jones (2019), Adams, NY.

Online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the Clayton United Methodist Church, 324 John St., Clayton, NY 13624.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.