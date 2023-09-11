Richard F. Debien, 93, of Massena

Richard F. Debien, 93, of County Route 36, passed away on September 5, 2023 at Massena Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

Richard was born on March 10, 1930 in Massena, the son of the late Floyd and Doris (Fournier) Debien. He attended Norwood-Norfolk School and later joined the US Army and was part of the 82nd Airborne Division. He married Helen Dumers on August 20, 1949, at St. Joseph’s Church, Massena. She later predeceased him on November 5, 2021.

Richard was an avid carpenter and hunter.

Richard is survived by his children, Kathleen (Jerry) Sabre of NC, Deborah (Steve) Molnar of Louisville, Chris (Kathy) Debien of FL, Linda (Gary) Taylor of VA and Richard (Geraldine) Debien of VA; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a brother, Gary Debien of Tupper Lake; three sisters, Marilyn (Tom) Finnin of FL, Carolyn (Ira) Greene of FL and Sally McComber of Norfolk, NY as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by three brothers, Ronald, Roger and Timothy Debien; a great-grandson, Darren Sabre.

There will be no public calling hours or services.

Arrangements are under the care of the Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena where memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.donaldsonfh.com

