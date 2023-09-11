Richard F. DeMott, 91, of Cape Vincent

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Richard F. DeMott, 91, Cape Vincent, NY and formerly of Reading, PA passed away Sunday, September 10, 2023, at Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown, NY.

Richard was born in Reading, PA November 5, 1931, son of John and Loretta (Dominucis. He was a graduate of Reading High School and NY University. He entered the US Army on December 12, 1952. He received the National Defense Service, United Nations Service, and the Good Conduct Medals, the Korean Service Medal with 1 Bronze Service Star, and the Combat Infantryman Badge. Richard was honorably discharged on October 26, 1954. On October 8, 1983 he married Connie Guyett in Reading, PA.

Richard was a Senior Investigator for the Pennsylvania State Liquor Control Board, Harrisburg, PA. He was a life member of the Kenhorst Fire Company and was a member of the American Italian Club, both in Reading, PA. He was an avid Yankees fan, but his family and grandchildren were his life.

Along with his wife Connie, Richard is survived by four children, Stacy DeMott and Shelly (Brian) Kroenig, all of Reading, PA, Joedy Hill, Cape Vincent, and Jim Niles, Ft. Myers, FL; he was known as “Poppop” to his six grandchildren, Chloe, Candy, Brayton, Travis, Megan, and Jacob and four great grandchildren, Elliana, Juliette, Gabriela, and Adalyn; and several cousins. Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his brother and wife, John (Gloria) DeMott, Jr.

As per his wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers donations in Richard’s name may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.