Sports: Soccer fills the Sunday docket

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The SUNY Canton Women’s Soccer Team was in action Sunday afternoon as they hosted Elmira.

In the 2nd half, there was no score when Tierney Krawcyzk is denied but she gets her own miss and buries the left footed boot, putting Elmira up 1-0.

Late in the 2nd, the Lady Roos tie it up when Savannah Hoffman buries the direct kick, knotting the score at 1.

That’s the way this game ends: SUNY Canton and Elmira play to a 1-all tie.

It’s been a rough start to the 2023 season for the Lyme Girls’ Soccer Team losing to Edwards Knox and Harrisville in the Harrisville Tournament to open 0-2.

Coach Mary Guyette’s Lakers finished the 2022 season with a 7-9-1 overall record, 5-5 in the Frontier League’s D division, losing to Frontier League rival Belleville Henderson in the 1st round of the Section 3 Class D playoffs.

The Lakers have 10 returning players and 5 newcomers to the team this season but lost 6 players to graduation including their leading scorer and Guyette says finding players to fill that void has been a priority heading into the regular season.

”So, that is one thing that we need to kind of work on. Trying to find some balanced scoring this season, finishing better inside the 18 is kind of one of our focuses this year,” said Guyette.

”So, we have a pretty young team coming up this year. We had a decent amount of seniors last year leaving, so some big shoes to fill. We’re just kind of figuring out where everyone fits in,” said Jillian Alberry.

”Last year, on our last game of the year, we did have some defensive mistakes. I think that this year we’re really gonna build on that. We have a lot of new talent coming up that’s really gonna help us build this defensive team,” said Natalya Seery.

”Awesome. All of us older girls are helping these younger girls out. We’re just bonding and we’re a big team,” said Kennady Scott.

