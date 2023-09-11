Traffic advisory: Huntington & East streets in Watertown

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - One Watertown city street will be closed for a couple days starting Monday, another will have delays for about a month.

Water main repairs will close Huntington Street through Wednesday. It will be closed from North Colorado Avenue to Eastern Boulevard. Traffic will need to enter Huntington Heights apartments from North Colorado.

Street construction will cause traffic delays on East Street in Watertown through October 9.

In both cases, traffic will be controlled using standard protocols.

Drivers should try to avoid these areas if they can.

