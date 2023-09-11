Walk to End Alzheimer’s is coming soon

Walk to End Alzheimer's
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The annual North Country’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s is later this month.

Volunteer Madelyn McGuire said it’s one of about 600 walks across the country.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The walk is Sunday, September 24, in Watertown’s Thompson Park. The walk starts at 11 a.m. with an opening ceremony.

To register or donate, go to act.alz.org. Email kijohnson@alz.org for more information.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two females were taken to the hospital Saturday night after their vehicle crashed on State...
2 sent to hospital in Town of LeRay crash
Five thousand rubber ducks made the plunge down the slope at Dry Hill Ski Area Saturday.
Thousands of ducks dive down Dry Hill
A detail of a the 50-yard line marker prior to the 108th Rose Bowl NCAA college football game...
How to Watch the Albany (NY) vs. Hawaii Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 10
Arsenal Street, Watertown, NY
Lane closure begins Monday on Watertown’s Arsenal Street
There’s plenty of high school football to talk about this Saturday with six area teams in action.
Saturday Sports: 6 area teams take to the gridiron for weekend action

Latest News

Wake Up Weather
Morning clouds, afternoon sun
Olivia Gorman is a young girl with a serious condition.
North Country Inspiration: Illness can’t dampen little girl’s spirit
Traffic Advisory
Traffic advisory: Huntington & East streets in Watertown
SUNY Canton women's soccer vs. Elmira
SUNY Canton women's soccer vs. Elmira