Walk to End Alzheimer’s is coming soon

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The annual North Country’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s is later this month.

Volunteer Madelyn McGuire said it’s one of about 600 walks across the country.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The walk is Sunday, September 24, in Watertown’s Thompson Park. The walk starts at 11 a.m. with an opening ceremony.

To register or donate, go to act.alz.org. Email kijohnson@alz.org for more information.

