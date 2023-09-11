Watertown’s Court Street bridge to be closed Tuesday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s Court Street bridge will be closed to traffic Tuesday, sending motorists in different directions to get across the Black River.

Traffic will have to go to the Mill Street bridge or the Vanduzee Street bridge, which is also under construction.

As for the Court Street bridge, signs will be up on Tuesday showing it’s closed for the day.

The bridge is having its steel decking repaired and sealed.

It’s the first rehabilitation work on the bridge since 1993.

