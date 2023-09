HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - Adeline E. Scott, 96, Henderson, widow of Murray Scott, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, September 11th, 2023.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time. A complete obituary with days and time of services will follow.

Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.

