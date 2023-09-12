Brenda M. Hollinger, 70, of Hewittville

HEWITTVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Brenda M. Hollinger, 70, of River Road, passed away Monday morning, September 11, 2023 at her home after a lengthy illness.

Brenda was born on November 17, 1952 in Elyria, Ohio, the daughter of the late Robert and Audrey (Dumont) Pitts.  On August 31, 1976, she married Glenn W. Hollinger, Sr in Hannawa Falls.

Brenda was a cook working at Uncle Max’s Restaurant for many years until her retirement.  She enjoyed visiting with her friends.

Brenda is survived by her husband, Glenn; her son, Glenn W. “GDub” Hollinger, Jr. of Potsdam; her granddaughter, Audrey Dunlap; 2 great grandchildren; her sisters, Linda Pitts of Ohio; Debbie and Ray Anderson of Ohio; and Bobbi and Joe Buffham of Massena; her brothers, Al and Lori Pitts of Potsdam and Albert Anderson, Jr. of Pennsylvania; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, however there will be no services.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences to her family online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

