Carmen Basilio Quest for Champions is this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s time for the 13th annual Carmen Basilio Quest for Champions.

John Pepe from the Watertown Area Boxing Club and boxer Anthony McClain talked about the upcoming amateur boxing event on 7 News This Morning.

You can watch their interview in the video above.

The event is Saturday, September 16, at the Watertown Fairgrounds Exhibition Hall. The doors open at 5 p.m. and the fights start at 6 p.m.

Special guests will be former boxer “Irish” Mickey Ward and musical guest Eugene G. Swiss Thomas.

Tickets are $20 and are available at the door and at watertownareaboxingclub.com.

