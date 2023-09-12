Carmen Basilio Quest for Champions is this weekend

13th annual Carmen Basilio Quest for Champions
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s time for the 13th annual Carmen Basilio Quest for Champions.

John Pepe from the Watertown Area Boxing Club and boxer Anthony McClain talked about the upcoming amateur boxing event on 7 News This Morning.

You can watch their interview in the video above.

The event is Saturday, September 16, at the Watertown Fairgrounds Exhibition Hall. The doors open at 5 p.m. and the fights start at 6 p.m.

Special guests will be former boxer “Irish” Mickey Ward and musical guest Eugene G. Swiss Thomas.

Tickets are $20 and are available at the door and at watertownareaboxingclub.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters battle blaze in Morley
Fire sends elderly man to hospital
Watertown City Hall
Watertown’s mayor to file ethics violation against council member
Olivia Gorman is a young girl with a serious condition.
North Country Inspiration: Illness can’t dampen little girl’s spirit
Investigate TV+ joins the 7 News lineup
Investigate TV+ debuts along with new TV lineup
Arsenal Street, Watertown, NY
Lane closure begins Monday on Watertown’s Arsenal Street

Latest News

"Power in Your Choices" speaker at JCC
“Power in Your Choices” speaker at JCC next week
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation on...
New York ethics commission that pursued former Governor Cuomo is unconstitutional, a judge says
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen answers questions during an interview after the Bills lost...
Bills’ Josh Allen has one of his worst days in the NFL in a loss to the Rodgers-less Jets
Tomorrow's Health
Tomorrow’s Health: Flu vaccines, CPAP benefits & COPD hospitalizations