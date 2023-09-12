Christine A. Stenoski, 59, of Carthage

Christine A. Stenoski, 59, of the Staie Rd. passed away peacefully on Monday, September 11, 2023, at the Albany Medical Center in Albany, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Christine A. Stenoski, 59, of the Staie Rd. passed away peacefully on Monday, September 11, 2023, at the Albany Medical Center in Albany, NY.

Services will be held privately by her family.

She was born on October 24, 1963, in Carthage, New York to the late Leo & Leona (Lawton) Doyle. Christine attended Carthage High School. She married Lawrence Stenoski on October 24, 1994, she was primarily a homemaker.

Christine is survived by her husband Lawrence Stenoski, Carthage; her children, Joshua (Cierra) Doyle, Copenhagen; and Larry Doyle, of Carthage; her siblings; Jeffery & Janet “Nuker” Doyle, Harrisville; Mandy Doyle, Carthage; Martin (Angie) Doyle, LaFargeville; and Carmella Doyle, Black River; along with several grandchildren.

She enjoyed spending time with her family.

Donations in her memory can be made to a charity of one’s choice.

