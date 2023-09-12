Concert series to raise funds for church restoration

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Trinity Episcopal Church on Fall Island in Potsdam is embarking on an extensive restoration, projected to span eight years and cost an estimated $4.8 million.

Father Jonathan Beck and Betsy Travis from the church appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday to talk about the project and a series of concerts to raise money for it. Watch their interview above.

Completed in the 1830s, the sandstone church needs to be restored.

To help pay for it, the church is kicking off a series of concerts featuring local musical talent:

Sunday at 3 p.m.: Maria Tartaglia and Friends

September 24 at 3 p.m.: Firefly

October 1 at 3 p.m.: New Orleans North

October 7 at 11 a.m.: Animal Crackers

All concerts will be held inside the church.

Tickets cost $10 and are available at the door, the church office, and Brick and Mortar Music, 15 Market Street, Potsdam.

A donation box will also be available during each of the concerts.

For more information, contact Trinity Episcopal Church at 315-265-5754, or TrinityPotsdam@gmail.com.

For ticket purchases, the office is open Tuesday-Friday from noon to 4 p.m.

