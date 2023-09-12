Concert series to raise funds for church restoration

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Trinity Episcopal Church on Fall Island in Potsdam is embarking on an extensive restoration, projected to span eight years and cost an estimated $4.8 million.

Father Jonathan Beck and Betsy Travis from the church appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday to talk about the project and a series of concerts to raise money for it. Watch their interview above.

Completed in the 1830s, the sandstone church needs to be restored.

To help pay for it, the church is kicking off a series of concerts featuring local musical talent:

  • Sunday at 3 p.m.: Maria Tartaglia and Friends
  • September 24 at 3 p.m.: Firefly
  • October 1 at 3 p.m.: New Orleans North
  • October 7 at 11 a.m.: Animal Crackers

All concerts will be held inside the church.

Tickets cost $10 and are available at the door, the church office, and Brick and Mortar Music, 15 Market Street, Potsdam.

A donation box will also be available during each of the concerts.

For more information, contact Trinity Episcopal Church at 315-265-5754, or TrinityPotsdam@gmail.com.

For ticket purchases, the office is open Tuesday-Friday from noon to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters battle blaze in Morley
Fire sends elderly man to hospital
Watertown City Hall
Watertown’s mayor to file ethics violation against council member
Olivia Gorman is a young girl with a serious condition.
North Country Inspiration: Illness can’t dampen little girl’s spirit
Investigate TV+ joins the 7 News lineup
Investigate TV+ debuts along with new TV lineup
Arsenal Street, Watertown, NY
Lane closure begins Monday on Watertown’s Arsenal Street

Latest News

The Watertown City School District has five different options for its new turf field.
Watertown school district considers purple turf field
WWNY
WWNY Concert series to raise funds for church restoration
wwny Stefanik to appear on Full Court Press
Stefanik, Tenney applaud McCarthy’s decision to open Biden impeachment inquiry
Pictures of Maryann Mooney Rondon and Rafael Rondon inside the Capitol building, presented in...
January 6 rioter: Trump, media stoked what happened