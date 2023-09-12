Cynthia A. Radloff, 73, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Cynthia A. Radloff, age 73, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Friday, September 8, 2023, at Canton Potsdam Hospital in Potsdam, NY. At her request, there will be no services. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Cynthia is survived by her daughter, Kari(Mark) Burnham of Ogdensburg, NY; a brother, Lawrence Ferguson of Florida and a sister, Sandra Ellard of Lisbon; grandchildren, Landon Lalonde, Adrian Lalonde, Devin LaLonde, Taylor LaLonde and Kali Burnham all of Ogdensburg of Ogdensburg, NY; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Cynthia is predeceased by her parents, Adrian and Mildred Ferguson; a son, Peter Lalonde; her siblings, Jean Marie Ferguson, in infancy, Peggy Anne Ferguson, and Frank A. Ferguson and George Ferguson.

Cynthia was born on June 23, 1950, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of the late Adrian (Pete) and Mildred A. (Holmes) Ferguson. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy. Cynthia was employed as an aide at St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center in Ogdensburg until her retirement in 1988.

Cynthia enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.