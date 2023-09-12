David A. Simmons, 60, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - David A. Simmons, 60, Watertown passed away Monday morning, September 11, 2023, at Samaritan Medical Center.

Calling hours at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and a celebration of David’s life will be at times and dates to be announced. Online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. A full obituary will be posted online.

