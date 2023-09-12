Donald E. Wells, 76, of Norfolk

Donald E. Wells, 76, of Marsh Road, passed away early Sunday morning, September 10, 2023 at his home after a brief illness. (Source: Funeral Home)

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Donald E. Wells, 76, of Marsh Road, passed away early Sunday morning, September 10, 2023 at his home after a brief illness.

Don was born in Moira, New York on November 15, 1946, the son of Edwin and Anna (Starks) Wells. He attended Parishville-Hopkinton Central School before entering the US Army on December 14, 1965, serving his country until his honorable discharge on December 13, 1967. On December 11, 2009, he married Debra Brown in Massena.

Don was a self-employed truck driver, who greatly enjoyed traveling from coast to coast throughout his career. He was an avid NASCAR fan, following Dale Earnhardt and Tony Stewart, enjoyed watching Western movies especially John Wayne; and cherished the time with his family more importantly during the holidays.

Don is survived his wife, Debbie; his son, Derrick (Amie) Kellison of Brasher; his stepchildren, Stephanie Gebo and her fiancé, Brandon Wheeler of Massena, McKinzey Gebo and her companion, Jason Bullock of Massena, and Cayla Rubacha of Massena; his granddaughter, Marlene Kellison; his step-grandchildren, Nicholas and Dmitri Rubacha, Mazzy McWilliams, Kiara Mossow, and Everleigh Bullock; his brothers, Harry Wells, Paul (Bev) Wells, Lynn (Cheryl Gemmill) Wells, and Gene Wells; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, David and Derick; and a sister, Lorraine Wells.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may call Thursday 1-3:00 PM with military honors being presented at 3:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made in his memory to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley or the American Cancer Society.

