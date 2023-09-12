Donald G Smiley, 76, formerly of Philadelphia

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Donald G Smiley, 76, of Bradenton, Fla. and formerly of Philadelphia, NY, passed away at his home in Bradenton on July 28, 2023.

Don was born November 22,1947 and graduated from Indian River School in 1965.

No memorial service is planned. If you would like to honor his memory you can donate in his name to a local SPCA. He loved his animals.

Online condolences may be left at www.dexterfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Joann I. Johnson, 87, of Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully at the Samaritan Medical Center...
Joann I. Johnson, 87, of Watertown
Rite Aid pharmacy in Massena
Massena’s Rite Aid pharmacy closing next week
Stacie Trainham, 63, formerly of Watertown, NY, passed away on Sept 8, 2023 in Lakeland, FL.
Stacie Trainham, 63, formerly of Watertown
James Hough, 57, of LaFargeville, NY passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, September 8th,...
James Hough, 57, of LaFargeville

Obituaries

Candles
Cynthia A. Radloff, 73, of Ogdensburg
Fiery crash in the town of Clayton claims a life
Police identify victim of fatal crash in town of Clayton
The Watertown City School District has five different options for its new turf field.
Watertown school district considers purple turf field
WWNY
Concert series to raise funds for church restoration
WWNY
WWNY Concert series to raise funds for church restoration
wwny Stefanik to appear on Full Court Press
Stefanik, Tenney applaud McCarthy’s decision to open Biden impeachment inquiry