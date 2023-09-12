Donald G Smiley, 76, formerly of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Donald G Smiley, 76, of Bradenton, Fla. and formerly of Philadelphia, NY, passed away at his home in Bradenton on July 28, 2023.

Don was born November 22,1947 and graduated from Indian River School in 1965.

No memorial service is planned. If you would like to honor his memory you can donate in his name to a local SPCA. He loved his animals.

Online condolences may be left at www.dexterfuneralhome.com

