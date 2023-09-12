Electric vehicle charging stations open in Potsdam

The New York Power Authority along with Stewart's Shops cut the ribbon for the EVolve NY...
The New York Power Authority along with Stewart's Shops cut the ribbon for the EVolve NY charging stations in Potsdam(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - In an effort to make electric vehicle charging more accessible in the north country, new fast-charging stations opened Tuesday in Potsdam.

The New York Power Authority along with Stewart’s Shops cut the ribbon for the EVolve NY charging stations on Maple Street.

Four charging stations can charge up to 350 kilowatts in 15 minutes.

New York Power Authority Chief Operating Officer Joseph Kessler says this is the first of many fast chargers to be installed in the north country.

“This location, in particular, is significant as it is the only high-speed multi-charger hub between Watertown and Plattsburg, and I’ve made that drive, so this is going to be great. This will bring convenience to local EV drivers, attract more travelers and tourists to the north country, and encourage economic development for local businesses and communities,” he said.

By 2035, all cars sold in New York state will have to be electric.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters battle blaze in Morley
Fire sends elderly man to hospital
Watertown City Hall
Watertown’s mayor to file ethics violation against council member
Olivia Gorman is a young girl with a serious condition.
North Country Inspiration: Illness can’t dampen little girl’s spirit
Investigate TV+ joins the 7 News lineup
Investigate TV+ debuts along with new TV lineup
Arsenal Street, Watertown, NY
Lane closure begins Monday on Watertown’s Arsenal Street

Latest News

Major General Gregory Anderson
10th Mountain Division commander discusses soldiers’ roles in Europe, Middle East
Ornamental street lights on Court Street
Ornamental light poles installed on Watertown’s Court Street
Fire-damaged home in Massena
Should Massena tear down fire-damaged house?
First responders at State Route 58 crash scene
Firefighters on scene of 2 serious crashes