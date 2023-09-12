Electric vehicle charging stations open in Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - In an effort to make electric vehicle charging more accessible in the north country, new fast-charging stations opened Tuesday in Potsdam.

The New York Power Authority along with Stewart’s Shops cut the ribbon for the EVolve NY charging stations on Maple Street.

Four charging stations can charge up to 350 kilowatts in 15 minutes.

New York Power Authority Chief Operating Officer Joseph Kessler says this is the first of many fast chargers to be installed in the north country.

“This location, in particular, is significant as it is the only high-speed multi-charger hub between Watertown and Plattsburg, and I’ve made that drive, so this is going to be great. This will bring convenience to local EV drivers, attract more travelers and tourists to the north country, and encourage economic development for local businesses and communities,” he said.

By 2035, all cars sold in New York state will have to be electric.

