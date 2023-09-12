Firefighters on scene of 2 serious crashes

First responders at State Route 58 crash scene
First responders at State Route 58 crash scene(Craig Sloan)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - The Gouverneur Fire Department says its members are on the scene of two serious accidents.

According to its Facebook page, State Route 58 has one lane closed near the old Fowler school.

Route 11 is shut down north of the village between Scotch Settlement Road and Welch Road.

The state says the Route 11 crash involves a tractor-trailer.

People are asked to use caution while driving in these areas.

We’ll update these stories if we get further information.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters battle blaze in Morley
Fire sends elderly man to hospital
Watertown City Hall
Watertown’s mayor to file ethics violation against council member
Olivia Gorman is a young girl with a serious condition.
North Country Inspiration: Illness can’t dampen little girl’s spirit
Investigate TV+ joins the 7 News lineup
Investigate TV+ debuts along with new TV lineup
Arsenal Street, Watertown, NY
Lane closure begins Monday on Watertown’s Arsenal Street

Latest News

Major General Gregory Anderson
10th Mountain Division commander discusses soldiers’ roles in Europe, Middle East
Ornamental street lights on Court Street
Ornamental light poles installed on Watertown’s Court Street
Fire-damaged home in Massena
Should Massena tear down fire-damaged house?
The New York Power Authority along with Stewart's Shops cut the ribbon for the EVolve NY...
Electric vehicle charging stations open in Potsdam