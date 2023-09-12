Firefighters on scene of 2 serious crashes

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - The Gouverneur Fire Department says its members are on the scene of two serious accidents.

According to its Facebook page, State Route 58 has one lane closed near the old Fowler school.

Route 11 is shut down north of the village between Scotch Settlement Road and Welch Road.

The state says the Route 11 crash involves a tractor-trailer.

People are asked to use caution while driving in these areas.

We’ll update these stories if we get further information.

