Highlights & scores: Action on the pitch
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a tense boy’s high school soccer game for the South Jefferson Spartans and the Indian River Warriors.
South Jefferson hosted. Indian River.
- The Spartans have a scoring chance 30 seconds into the game, but the effort goes just wide.
- Indian River goalkeeper Joseph Raap is peppered all night by the talented Spartans.
- At the other end, Matthew Porter is at the ready for South Jefferson.
- The Spartans get on the board later in the first half. Teis Hegelund finds the back of the net and the Spartans go on top 1-0.
- The Spartans connect one more time in the game.
Final score: South Jefferson 2, Indian River 0.
Monday’s local scores
Boy’s high school soccer
South Jefferson 2, Indian River 0
Watertown 5, Carthage 2
Thousand Islands 3, Beaver River 0
Lowville 6, General Brown 0
Sackets Harbor 10, LaFargeville 5
Belleville Henderson 4, Alexandria 1
Lyme 1, Copenhagen 0
Chateaugay 4, Madrid-Waddington 0
Colton-Pierrepont 5, Brushton-Moira 3
Parishville-Hopkinton 1, St. Lawrence Central 0
Massena 13, Norwood-Norfolk 1
Girls’ high school soccer
Canton 5, Norwood-Norfolk 0
Harrisville 2, Heuvelton 1
Lisbon 7, Hammond 0
Hermon-DeKalb 6, Edwards-Knox 3
High school volleyball
Indian River 3, Gouverneur 0
OFA 3, Canton 0
Madrid-Waddington 3, Clifton-Fine 2
Tupper Lake 3, Lake Placid 1
Girls’ high school tennis
Copenhagen 4, Watertown 1
South Jefferson 3, Carthage 2
Lowville 5, Beaver River 0
