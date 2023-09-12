Highlights & scores: Action on the pitch

By Mel Busler
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a tense boy’s high school soccer game for the South Jefferson Spartans and the Indian River Warriors.

South Jefferson hosted. Indian River.

- The Spartans have a scoring chance 30 seconds into the game, but the effort goes just wide.

- Indian River goalkeeper Joseph Raap is peppered all night by the talented Spartans.

- At the other end, Matthew Porter is at the ready for South Jefferson.

- The Spartans get on the board later in the first half. Teis Hegelund finds the back of the net and the Spartans go on top 1-0.

- The Spartans connect one more time in the game.

Final score: South Jefferson 2, Indian River 0.

Monday’s local scores

Boy’s high school soccer

South Jefferson 2, Indian River 0

Watertown 5, Carthage 2

Thousand Islands 3, Beaver River 0

Lowville 6, General Brown 0

Sackets Harbor 10, LaFargeville 5

Belleville Henderson 4, Alexandria 1

Lyme 1, Copenhagen 0

Chateaugay 4, Madrid-Waddington 0

Colton-Pierrepont 5, Brushton-Moira 3

Parishville-Hopkinton 1, St. Lawrence Central 0

Massena 13, Norwood-Norfolk 1

Girls’ high school soccer

Canton 5, Norwood-Norfolk 0

Harrisville 2, Heuvelton 1

Lisbon 7, Hammond 0

Hermon-DeKalb 6, Edwards-Knox 3

High school volleyball

Indian River 3, Gouverneur 0

OFA 3, Canton 0

Madrid-Waddington 3, Clifton-Fine 2

Tupper Lake 3, Lake Placid 1

Girls’ high school tennis

Copenhagen 4, Watertown 1

South Jefferson 3, Carthage 2

Lowville 5, Beaver River 0

