LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - James Hough, 57, of LaFargeville, NY passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, September 8th, 2023.

James was born on September 3rd, 1965 to Mary and Brian Hough and attended South Jefferson School.

James worked various jobs throughout his life but spent most of his time as an auto mechanic for Cheney Tire until injury took him out of work.

He went on to marry the love of his life, Judy Brow, in August of 1995. They spent many happy years together leading up to and during their marriage but unfortunately Judy fell ill and passed away on November 9th, 1998.

He went on to re-marry years later, but that marriage ultimately ended in divorce.

James loved the outdoors. He loved to spend his time hunting and fishing and when he wasn’t doing that, he would be telling stories of his latest outings to anyone who would listen. He was a self-taught handyman and enjoyed working on his many projects around the house and was always so proud of his accomplishments. The man LOVED music, especially 80s rock, and even enjoyed an occasional video game, but only if it was Super Mario or Legend of Zelda on Super Nintendo, nothing else. He was always willing to lend a hand to those in need, especially with auto repairs, whether it be helping to fix something or lending tools and advice. For that, everyone was grateful.

James is survived by two sisters, Lori Gibson of Bullhead City, AZ and Tammy Hodge of Penn Yan, NY; two nephews, Christopher Gibson of Watertown and Larry Gibson of AZ; two stepdaughters, Heather Farrell and Ashley Hamilton, both of Watertown; a life-long best friend and brother, Robin Gould of Watertown; seven grandchildren; and many close friends, cousins, and his dog, King.

James is predeceased by his parents, Mary and Brian and his wife, Judy.

As per his wishes, there will be no public services. James will be held to rest alongside his wife, Judy, in Evans Mills Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

