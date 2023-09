POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Jermaine M. Kidd “Nemi”, 47, of Sissonville Road, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, September 10, 2023 at his home.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, where friends may call Saturday 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM, there will be no funeral services.

