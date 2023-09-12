Lester E. “Bird” Gale, Jr., 66, of Parishville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Lester E. “Bird” Gale, Jr., 66, of Page Road, passed away early Sunday morning, September 10,...
Lester E. “Bird” Gale, Jr., 66, of Page Road, passed away early Sunday morning, September 10, 2023 after a courageous battle with cancer.(Source: Funeral Home)

PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lester E. “Bird” Gale, Jr., 66, of Page Road, passed away early Sunday morning, September 10, 2023 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Lester was born April 16, 1957 in Potsdam, the son of the late Lester and Phyllis “Peggy” (Fetter) Gale.  He attended Potsdam school, graduating in 1975 and attended Northwood Prep School in Lake Placid for a year.

Lester moved to Dallas, where he lived for 2 years before moving back to the North Country where he remained for the rest of his life.  Lester worked for a time as a computer technician at Canton-Potsdam Hospital before becoming the Assistant Manager for RoCor Trucking.  He later went to work for Mort Backus and Sons, where he was a Customer Service Representative.  In 2016, Lester became a Justice for the Town of Parishville, where he remained until his death.  He was a member of the NYS Magistrates Association and the Parishville Amvets.  He loved maintaining his yard, fishing, reading, football and had a great love for cars.  He had a patriotic love of our country and will be sadly missed by many for his ever-present smile and sense of humor, his compassion and kindness to others and willingness to help many.

Lester is survived his companion of 22 years, Christine Mousaw; his son, Lester E. Gale, III of Tampa, Florida; his companion’s sons, Dan and Erin Mousaw of Ogdensburg and Corey Mousaw of Potsdam and their daughters, Hannah and Allyse; his sisters, Michele and John Lawrence of Ogdensburg and Linda and Jim Jandreau of Potsdam; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam where friends may call Friday 2-5:00 PM with a funeral service being held at 5:00 PM with Deacon Jim Snell officiating.  Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Bayside Cemetery, Potsdam.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made in his memory to the Parishville Fire Department.

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences to the family online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Major General Gregory Anderson
10th Mountain Division commander discusses soldiers’ roles in Europe, Middle East
Ornamental street lights on Court Street
Ornamental light poles installed on Watertown’s Court Street
Christine A. Stenoski, 59, of the Staie Rd. passed away peacefully on Monday, September 11,...
Christine A. Stenoski, 59, of Carthage
Fire-damaged home in Massena
Should Massena tear down fire-damaged house?
The New York Power Authority along with Stewart's Shops cut the ribbon for the EVolve NY...
Electric vehicle charging stations open in Potsdam

Obituaries

Candles
Mark K. Houser, 66, of Watertown
First responders at State Route 58 crash scene
Firefighters on scene of 2 serious crashes
Brenda M. Hollinger, 70, of River Road, passed away Monday morning, September 11, 2023 at her...
Brenda M. Hollinger, 70, of Hewittville
Candles
Jermaine M. Kidd “Nemi”, 47, of Potsdam
Jefferson Community College
Study: JCC sees lowest enrollment since 1980s, employees favor reorganization