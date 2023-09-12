Lester E. “Bird” Gale, Jr., 66, of Parishville

Lester E. “Bird” Gale, Jr., 66, of Page Road, passed away early Sunday morning, September 10, 2023 after a courageous battle with cancer. (Source: Funeral Home)

PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lester E. “Bird” Gale, Jr., 66, of Page Road, passed away early Sunday morning, September 10, 2023 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Lester was born April 16, 1957 in Potsdam, the son of the late Lester and Phyllis “Peggy” (Fetter) Gale. He attended Potsdam school, graduating in 1975 and attended Northwood Prep School in Lake Placid for a year.

Lester moved to Dallas, where he lived for 2 years before moving back to the North Country where he remained for the rest of his life. Lester worked for a time as a computer technician at Canton-Potsdam Hospital before becoming the Assistant Manager for RoCor Trucking. He later went to work for Mort Backus and Sons, where he was a Customer Service Representative. In 2016, Lester became a Justice for the Town of Parishville, where he remained until his death. He was a member of the NYS Magistrates Association and the Parishville Amvets. He loved maintaining his yard, fishing, reading, football and had a great love for cars. He had a patriotic love of our country and will be sadly missed by many for his ever-present smile and sense of humor, his compassion and kindness to others and willingness to help many.

Lester is survived his companion of 22 years, Christine Mousaw; his son, Lester E. Gale, III of Tampa, Florida; his companion’s sons, Dan and Erin Mousaw of Ogdensburg and Corey Mousaw of Potsdam and their daughters, Hannah and Allyse; his sisters, Michele and John Lawrence of Ogdensburg and Linda and Jim Jandreau of Potsdam; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam where friends may call Friday 2-5:00 PM with a funeral service being held at 5:00 PM with Deacon Jim Snell officiating. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Bayside Cemetery, Potsdam.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made in his memory to the Parishville Fire Department.

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences to the family online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

