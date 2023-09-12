Mark K. Houser, 66, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mark K. Houser, 66, Watertown, passed away Friday, September 8th, 2023, at the Samaritan Medical Center following a brief illness.

The calling hour will be Thursday September 14th from 10 am – 11 am at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home with a prayer service to follow.

Mark is survived by his wife Laurie; his son and daughter in law, Ryan and Kristi, Natural Bridge; his daughter and her companion, Lauren Houser and Jon Hardy, Brownville; eight grandchildren Kaleb, Taylor, Reanna, Landon, Olivia, Marissa, Vincenzo and Kate and his pal (dog) Oliver. Mark was predeceased by a son and daughter-in-law, Garrett and Heather Houser and his parents George and Jean.

He was born in Syracuse, December 4th, 1956, a son to George and Jean Lautz Houser. He graduated from Bishop Ludden High School. He married Laurie Conley on July 21st,1979 at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church with Rev. Benoit Dostie officiating.

Mark was a union plumber for Local 81, Syracuse – Oswego, retiring in 2021.

Mark was a fan of the NFL Buffalo Bills. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and planting trees. He enjoyed spending time with his family and his dog buddy Oliver.

Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com

