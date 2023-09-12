Massena’s Rite Aid pharmacy closing next week

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The Rite Aid pharmacy in downtown Massena is closing.

The pharmacy announced that it would shut its doors on September 20 and that all existing customers would be transferred to Walgreens in the village.

The store itself had been part of the community for nearly 25 years.

Rite Aid’s closing leaves two pharmacies in Massena. Kinney Drugs and Walgreens are both located on Main Street near State Route 37.

