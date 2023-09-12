Ornamental light poles installed on Watertown’s Court Street

Ornamental street lights on Court Street
Ornamental street lights on Court Street(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As Court Street in downtown Watertown changes, not all of the changes are at eye level.

Look up and you’ll now see new ornamental street lights matching the ones on Public Square.

They replaced the older cobra head street lights.

The project didn’t go without controversy. Having National Grid remove the lights cost the city $28,000.

National Grid, which owned the cobra head lights, argued the lights had not reached the end of their useful life, and so the city would have to pay for their removal.

The city reluctantly agreed despite a 1991 street light agreement with then-Niagara Mohawk.

City Planner Mike Lumbis says the lights are in and the city is just waiting on a couple of parts.

