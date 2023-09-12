Police identify victim of fatal crash in town of Clayton

TOWN OF CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - State police have released the name of the person who died in a fiery crash in the town of Clayton last month.

Troopers say DNA tests confirmed the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was 25-year-old Kenneth Faulkner of Horseheads, New York.

First responders were called to the scene of the crash at around 4:30 a.m. on August 5 on County Route 181.

Officials said a pickup truck was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived and that it had been burning for an extended period of time.

Officials said the truck appeared to have crossed into the oncoming lane, left the road, and struck a tree before catching on fire.

