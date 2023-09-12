Police identify victim of fatal crash in town of Clayton

Fiery crash in the town of Clayton claims a life
Fiery crash in the town of Clayton claims a life(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - State police have released the name of the person who died in a fiery crash in the town of Clayton last month.

Troopers say DNA tests confirmed the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was 25-year-old Kenneth Faulkner of Horseheads, New York.

First responders were called to the scene of the crash at around 4:30 a.m. on August 5 on County Route 181.

Officials said a pickup truck was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived and that it had been burning for an extended period of time.

Officials said the truck appeared to have crossed into the oncoming lane, left the road, and struck a tree before catching on fire.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters battle blaze in Morley
Fire sends elderly man to hospital
Watertown City Hall
Watertown’s mayor to file ethics violation against council member
Olivia Gorman is a young girl with a serious condition.
North Country Inspiration: Illness can’t dampen little girl’s spirit
Investigate TV+ joins the 7 News lineup
Investigate TV+ debuts along with new TV lineup
Arsenal Street, Watertown, NY
Lane closure begins Monday on Watertown’s Arsenal Street

Latest News

Rite Aid pharmacy in Massena
Massena’s Rite Aid pharmacy closing next week
The Watertown City School District has five different options for its new turf field.
Watertown school district considers purple turf field
WWNY
Concert series to raise funds for church restoration
WWNY
WWNY Concert series to raise funds for church restoration