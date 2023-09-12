Poll shows partisan divide over New Yorkers’ views of migrants

Immigration Debate
Immigration Debate(MGN / Pixabay)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUDONVILLE, New York (WWNY) - How New Yorkers view migrants and immigration largely depends on what their political leanings are.

That’s according to a poll released Tuesday by the Siena College Research Institute (SCRI).

“A majority of Republicans oppose a comprehensive immigration bill and a huge majority, 77-19%, call for building ‘The Wall,’” SCRI director Don Levy said.

Seventy-six percent of Democrats and over half of independents want a comprehensive immigration reform bill that provides a pathway to citizenship for all undocumented immigrants legislation.

Fifty-one percent of Republicans reject the idea.

Overall, New Yorkers support it 60-28%.

By 50-41%, voters oppose building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. That breaks down to 77% of Republicans in favor of the wall, with 68% of Democrats and 48% of independents opposed.

New Yorkers are 59-33% in favor of making it easier for migrants to receive work authorizations regardless of their immigration status. Seventy-nine percent of Democrats are in favor and 53% or Republicans are opposed. Independents are slightly in favor 47-46%.

Seventy-three percent of Democrats approve of using federal property to temporarily shelter migrants in the state. That’s opposed by 56% of Republicans and 51% of Independents for an overall tally of 56-36% in favor.

Sixty-four percent of Republicans say that migrants are coming to the U.S. just for free handouts. Seventy percent of Democrats and 60% of Independents disagree.

By 48-42%, New Yorkers disagree that immigrants take more in resources than they return in economic activity. Sixty-two percent of Democrats disagree, while 69% of Republicans agree. Independents disagree 47-41%.

Fifty-five percent of Republicans say many trying to immigrate to the United States are dangerous and potentially criminal people. Seventy-five percent of Democrats and 62% of independents disagree.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters battle blaze in Morley
Fire sends elderly man to hospital
Watertown City Hall
Watertown’s mayor to file ethics violation against council member
Olivia Gorman is a young girl with a serious condition.
North Country Inspiration: Illness can’t dampen little girl’s spirit
Investigate TV+ joins the 7 News lineup
Investigate TV+ debuts along with new TV lineup
Arsenal Street, Watertown, NY
Lane closure begins Monday on Watertown’s Arsenal Street

Latest News

"Power in Your Choices" speaker at JCC
“Power in Your Choices” speaker at JCC next week
13th annual Carmen Basilio Quest for Champions
Carmen Basilio Quest for Champions is this weekend
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation on...
New York ethics commission that pursued former Governor Cuomo is unconstitutional, a judge says
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen answers questions during an interview after the Bills lost...
Bills’ Josh Allen has one of his worst days in the NFL in a loss to the Rodgers-less Jets