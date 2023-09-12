“Power in Your Choices” speaker at JCC next week

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s power in the choices you make for yourself. That’s the message from a motivational speaker Jefferson Community College will host next week.

Tanya Hoistion is coordinator of student accommodations and testing services at JCC. She says the speaker, Kyle Quilausing, talks about his journey going from a 16-title golf champion in Hawaii to a meth addict who spent time in prison, and then to recovery.

The hour-long presentation will be held at 12:30 p.m. and at 7 p.m. on Monday, September 18, in Sturtz Theater on the JCC campus.

Admission is free and the public is invited.

Visit sunyjefferson.edu for more information.

