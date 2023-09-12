Some fog, otherwise mostly cloudy

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With temperatures mainly in the 50s, the day was off to a comfortable start.

There’s patchy fog in the area this morning. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-70s.

It should be a dry day, with rain showers starting up this evening and lasting through early Wednesday morning. Downpours could be heavy. Overnight lows will be around 60 degrees.

Rain should be gone by mid-morning. The rest of Wednesday will have a mix of sun and clouds. A cold front will keep temperatures from climbing past the mid-60s.

There’s a 40% chance of rain on Thursday. It will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-60s.

Friday will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

It will be mostly sunny through the weekend. Highs on both Saturday and Sunday will be around 70.

Monday will be partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain. Highs will be around 70 degrees.

