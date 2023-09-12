Some showers tomorrow

By John Kubis
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -A cold front will move through the area the next few days. Expect mostly cloudy skies and some fog tonight with lows in the 50′s.

Tomorrow will be mainly cloudy with afternoon showers. Expect highs in the 70′s.

There is the risk of showers on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the middle 60′s.

Friday is looking mostly sunny with highs near 70.

