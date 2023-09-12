Stacie Trainham, 63, formerly of Watertown, NY, passed away on Sept 8, 2023 in Lakeland, FL. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Stacie Trainham, 63, formerly of Watertown, NY, passed away on Sept 8, 2023 in Lakeland, FL.

She was born May 1,1960, in Watertown, NY, daughter of John and Alexa (Robertson) Trainham. Following her graduation from high school she moved to Florida where she worked in the restaurant industry for many years. Stacie then sold manufactured homes for Southport Springs Manufactured Homes in Zephyrhills, FL and later became a sales representative for Camping World in Lakeland, Fl. Stacie and her companion of more than 23 years J.D. Smith made a beautiful home in Wesley Chapel where they enjoyed entertaining friends and coworkers. J.D. passed away in 2018. Stacie is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Kristine and James Wanamaker of Lake Wales, Florida; two brothers and their wives, Jack (Patti) Trainham and Pat (Sheree) Trainham of Chaumont, NY; many nieces and nephews including a nephew, Claude Fowler, of Tampa, FL; two nieces, Jennifer and Amy Wanamaker, Boston, a great niece, Mya Smith, of Boston, a great niece and her husband, Zoe (Jared) Salisbury and two great great nephews Dexlan and Ryker Salisbury, all of Watertown, NY.

She is predeceased by her parents and sister Kathy (Trainham) Fowler who died in a car accident in 1980, and a nephew, Jonathan Trainham.

A very special thank you to Simone, Willy, Robert and all who took such great care of Stacie for the past 3 years in the nursing home. Thank you to Melissa and Chaplain David from Hospice. We will be forever grateful for the work you do and the care and dedication you provided.

It was her wish to be cremated and there will be no calling hours or funeral services.

Online condolences may be left at www.hartandbrucefh.com

