Stefanik applauds McCarthy’s decision to open Biden impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON (WWNY) - Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday he is directing a House committee to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden over his family’s business dealings.

And Elise Stefanik, who represents much of the north country and is the Republican conference chair in the House, is 100% behind the move.

McCarthy said the House investigation has found a “culture of corruption” around the Biden family.

Stefanik said in a statement she believes it will prove to be “the biggest political corruption and criminal scandal in our nation’s history.”

Here is her full statement:

“Through the course of our Constitutional oversight duties, House Republicans have uncovered substantial evidence showing that Joe Biden has potentially committed multiple impeachable offenses. Since July, I have supported Speaker McCarthy’s consideration of an impeachment inquiry to ensure the House is at the apex of our Constitutional power, allowing us to uncover the facts on behalf of the American people. Transparency is a hallmark of our Constitutional Republic, and I am committed to ensuring that we uncover the truth about what I believe will prove to be the biggest political corruption and criminal scandal in our nation’s history.”

