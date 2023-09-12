Thomas “Tom” D. McGregor, 74, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Thomas “Tom” D. McGregor, age 74 of Potsdam, NY passed away on September 10, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements are with the Garner Funeral Service.

Tom was born on December 26, 1948 in Potsdam, NY to Kenneth and Barbara (Dibble) McGregor.

Tom married Karon Gibson on February 13, 1967 in Norwood, NY. During their 56 years of marriage they had 3 sons together, David, Douglas and Daniel. Tom was a selfless man who worked hard to care for and support his family. Tom worked for over 30 years for the village of Potsdam Department of Public Works as foreman and acting supervisor. In his free time he enjoyed fixing small engines and repairing things for people in the community.

Tom also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandkids.

Tom was a dedicated member of the Potsdam Volunteer Fire Department for over 45 years, serving as chief for a period of time as well.

During retirement, Tom and Karon enjoyed spending their winters in Florida with his buddy Ab and Tom’s summers were spent with family and friends at Stowe Bay. Tom is survived by his wife Karon, his 2 brothers Timmy and Todd, his sons David and Mary, Douglas and Debbie and Daniel and Tina; sister in law Elsie Gibson and her companion Charlie.

Tom is survived by his grandchildren Joshua and Brittany, Jeffrey and Tracey, Cayla and Nicholas, Caitlin and Jay, Karalynn, Justin and Emily. He is survived by great grandchildren Terryn, Aaliyah, Alyssa, Addie, Allie, Tony, Zakary, Margaret, Ziva, Abagail, Graysen, Mason, Aiden, Gabriel, Ilona, Hayden and 2 great grandchildren on the way Bennett Thomas and Kinsley Grace.

Tom was predeceased by his parents Kenneth and Barbara, his step mother Mae, brother Terry, mother and father in law Roy and Mildred Gibson and brother and sister in law Richard and Linda LaRock.

All services will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory can be made to the Potsdam Volunteer Fire Department. Condolences for the McGregor family can be shared @garnerfh.com

