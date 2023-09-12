Tomorrow’s Health: Flu vaccines, CPAP benefits & COPD hospitalizations

Tomorrow's Health
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - CPAP users may have a leg up on snorers, and flu vaccines are showing some success.

Flu vaccines show promise

Vaccines for the upcoming flu season are showing promise in fighting the illness.

Early data from five South American countries during their 2023 flu season shows the vaccines reduced flu-related hospitalizations by 52%.

While there’s no guarantee that what happens in the southern hemisphere will be replicated here, the CDC says the vaccines could provide similar protection in the U.S.

CPAP benefits

A new study shows people who use CPAP machines to treat their snoring lower their risk of dying from cardiovascular disease by 36% compared to snorers who stopped using the devices.

Researchers in Spain also found CPAP may work better than a weight loss drug in reducing the build-up of plaque in the arteries around the heart.

COPD hospitalizations

Hospital admissions for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, seem to be on the rise.

A new study found COPD hospitalizations have increased 69% during the last 20 years, especially in women and people under 65.

Researchers suggest environmental factors, such as increased exposure to air pollution and wildfire smoke, may be contributing to the increase.

