Watertown school district considers purple turf field

The Watertown City School District has five different options for its new turf field.
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown City School District is getting a new turf field and it’s considering an eye-catching color.

There are currently five different options, which incorporate purple, the school color.

The first four are relatively similar; the field is green with purple end zones. There are different fonts. (See the other options at the bottom of this article.)

The fifth choice is completely purple.

The options were sent to student-athletes and coaches for input.

The results were discussed at a board of education meeting last week.

Athletic Director Michael Morgan said many students were passionate about purple by saying things like, “‘Pretty please with a cherry on top pick purple.’ ‘The last one would look so good.’ ‘The last one is five.’ And one of the comments that stood out to me was, ‘Purple would make Watertown stand out for sure. Time to be different from other districts to instill positive, fun change, and to embrace the purple.’”

Morgan says nothing is set in stone.

These options are preliminary and the entire community will get to weigh in.

In May, voters approved the district’s budget, which includes money for improvements to the turf field.

