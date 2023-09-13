10th Mountain Division commander has message for military families, civilian community

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - The man in charge of the 10th Mountain Division is asking people back home to think about military families who have a loved one deployed.

While hundreds of soldiers from Fort Drum are stationed across Eastern Europe and the Middle East, Major General Gregory Anderson wants to make sure those still at home know they’re in their thoughts.

“They are the inspiration for what we do, and why we choose to go forward because of our families and our loved ones back home,” he said.

The general also has a message for all of the post’s north country neighbors.

“You continue to take care of our children, of our folks that need medical support, to help employ us, to provide for us, and to help support us, and to just be good neighbors to us,” he said.

With the school year just starting, General Anderson wanted to give some advice to the students.

“Every year is an adventure. Every year is a chance to make new friends. Every year is a chance to grow and learn. While it’s not always easy being a military kid, what you’re going through is going to make you an incredibly agile, adaptive, and resistant adult,” he said.

He says when overseas, knowing the north country is behind them, makes completing the mission easier.

“When I don’t have to worry about things back home because I know people have our backs, we can do our mission better here,” he said.

