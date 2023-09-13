Art show calling for entries

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The North Country Arts Council calling for entries for the 75th Annual NCAC Juried Fall Art Show.

Dana Gillan appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about it. Watch her interview above.

The art show will feature the works of area artists in a variety of categories: Painting (watercolor, acrylic, oil and pastels); drawing (pencil, colored pencil, charcoal, pen and ink); sculpture (wood carving, stone, metal and 3D); ceramics (stoneware, clay and porcelain); photography (film and digital); mixed media (collage, fiber art, printmaking, digital/graphic art), and jewelry (lamp work, metal work, fused glass, clay polymer, pyrite, ceramic jewelry, carved wood, stone).

All work must be original. Work must not have been previously submitted to this show.

The submission deadline is October 20, 2023. To enter, visit www.nnyart.org/site/fasinfo.

The opening reception and awards ceremony will be at the Dulles State Office Building on November 17 at 5 p.m.

The exhibit runs from November 17 through December 9, 2023.

Artists are encouraged to attend the opening and provide an opportunity to discuss their work with guests.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders at State Route 58 crash scene
Firefighters on scene of 2 serious crashes
Fiery crash in the town of Clayton claims a life
Police identify victim of fatal crash in town of Clayton
Jefferson Community College
Study: JCC sees lowest enrollment since 1980s, employees favor reorganization
Wallace McLaughlin
Traffic stop yields drug charges for Hermon man
Watertown City Hall
Watertown’s mayor to file ethics violation against council member

Latest News

One of the Letchworth campus buildings
State says items will be saved at old psych center buildings
Watertown City Hall
Ethics meeting for Watertown lawmaker slated for Friday
WWNY
WWNY Art show calling for entries
WWNY Traffic stop yields drug charges for Hermon man