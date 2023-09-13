Art show calling for entries

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The North Country Arts Council calling for entries for the 75th Annual NCAC Juried Fall Art Show.

Dana Gillan appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about it. Watch her interview above.

The art show will feature the works of area artists in a variety of categories: Painting (watercolor, acrylic, oil and pastels); drawing (pencil, colored pencil, charcoal, pen and ink); sculpture (wood carving, stone, metal and 3D); ceramics (stoneware, clay and porcelain); photography (film and digital); mixed media (collage, fiber art, printmaking, digital/graphic art), and jewelry (lamp work, metal work, fused glass, clay polymer, pyrite, ceramic jewelry, carved wood, stone).

All work must be original. Work must not have been previously submitted to this show.

The submission deadline is October 20, 2023. To enter, visit www.nnyart.org/site/fasinfo.

The opening reception and awards ceremony will be at the Dulles State Office Building on November 17 at 5 p.m.

The exhibit runs from November 17 through December 9, 2023.

Artists are encouraged to attend the opening and provide an opportunity to discuss their work with guests.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.