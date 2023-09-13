Beverly J. “Nan” Laviolette, 91, of West Stockholm

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WEST STOCKHOLM, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Beverly J. “Nan” Laviolette, 91, a resident of Water Street, West Stockholm, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood.  Nan passed away peacefully Tuesday evening at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital with family at her side.  A complete obituary will be available when finalized.  The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Beverly J. “Nan” Laviolette.

