Beverly J. “Nan” Laviolette, 91, of West Stockholm

WEST STOCKHOLM, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Beverly J. “Nan” Laviolette, 91, a resident of Water Street, West Stockholm, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Nan passed away peacefully Tuesday evening at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital with family at her side. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Beverly J. “Nan” Laviolette.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.