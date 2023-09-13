Cooler weather on the way

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -A cold front will move through the region late tonight. Expect showers overnight with lows in the 60′s.

There may be some showers tomorrow morning. Skies will clear out during the afternoon. Highs will be near 70.

There is a chance for some rain showers on Thursday. Expect highs in the middle 60′s.

Friday is looking sunny with highs around 70.

